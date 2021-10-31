In an agreement covering Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia and Hong Kong, the Extreme E electric SUV racing series has extended its current broadcast agreement with beIN SPORTS.
The international broadcaster, which already televises Extreme E within its MENA territories, will televise all five of Extreme E’s 2021 X Prix events with race highlights, magazine, preview and review shows in its South East Asian regions. The addition of these new territories means beIN SPORTS will show Extreme E in 32 countries across MENA and South East Asia. Extreme E’s race coverage will also be available on beIN’s digital platform, connect.beinsports.com
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
With the Island X Prix Sardinia, the series has already completed four of its five X Prix in its inaugural season with previous events being the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal in addition to Greenland. The Season 1 finale, the Jurassic X Prix, will take place in Bovington, in the UK’s South Coast county of Dorset from 1-19 December 2021.
The events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
beIN SPORTS broadcasts to over 40 countries across 5 continents, airing over 7,500 hours of live sports content every month on more than 60 channels across the world.
Commenting on the new deal, Mike Kerr, managing director at beIN SPORTS Asia, said: “Extreme E does a fantastic job in raising awareness of climate change and we at beIN are very proud to be supporting the work being done. beIN and Extreme E also share common goals through promoting gender equality and creating a level playing field for all, with 50 of its drivers being women. By broadcasting the series, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the inspiring women in motorsport, aligning with the ambition behind our beINSPIRED project.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “We are delighted to extend our broadcast portfolio with beIN to include its Asian region. Our sport for purpose series has already delighted many millions of viewers around the world with four thrilling events this year, but of course there is an even greater purpose to our championship apart from radical racing entertainment, and that is around the environment, which is unfortunately under threat. The more that we can extend our message throughout the world, the more we can increase awareness and help to slow down the climate crisis.”
