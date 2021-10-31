Extreme Sports Channel founder, Extreme International, has partnered with Glasgow-based Storyboard Studios to support with the creation of key content for six daily feeds to be produced from the Extreme Hangout at COP26.





The conference and entertainment hub has been activated by Extreme to give young people a voice and platform at COP and for people interested in becoming part of the global conversation on the climate emergency.



The hangout has been created in partnership with One Young World, a global forum that identifies, promotes and connects the world’s most impactful young leaders. it aims to provide young people with a space in which they can network, share ideas, learn from others and reaffirm their passion, understanding and commitment to driving the green agenda.



Every day during COP26,



Content will span interviews with influential activists, business leaders, politicians, scientists, celebrities and influencers, along with coverage of panel discussions and Q&As, major and daily COP26 highlights, lifestyle, culture and music, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage. it will also include live radio coverage, podcasts and press-reporter feeds.



The hub will be located on the ferry, Glasgow’s entertainment venue moored on the River Clyde. with a capacity of 600 people, including a conference capacity of 150, the ferry is moored at Anderston Quay, strategically located between the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) — the venue of COP26 — and Glasgow city centre.



Conferences and events hosted at the extreme hangout will be broadcast live from extreme’s OB four-camera studio. the content will be distributed to extreme’s own media network of 20 million fans, as well as coverage from Channel 4, Sky, One Young World, Waterbear Network, Whatwesee, Earth Rise, Twitter, Spotify and Instagram.



"We're very proud to be supporting and collaborating with extreme at COP26. the urgent actions being highlighted here need the world's attention and storyboard is passionate about playing whatever part it can in bringing the stories coming out of the climate conference from Glasgow to the globe," commented Natalie Humphreys, Storyboard founder and managing director (pictured).



“The idea of creating the extreme hangout at COP26 was fuelled by the realisation that the voices of young people are so often ignored, dismissed or patronised,” added Alistair Gosling, founder and CEO of Extreme International. “As a youth-focused brand that explores all corners of the earth through extreme and adventure sports, extreme wanted to help create a unique platform for these voices to be heard and a means for our partners in broadcast to access top-quality, youth-focused content with a totally unique perspective. With the support of one young world, we have secured a very exciting, diverse and inspiring roster of speakers, activists and artists. and now, with storyboard as production partner, our output is set to be world class.”



