Sky and Apple have announced a new long-term agreement that will see Apple TV+ launch on Sky Glass and Sky Q later this year, while NOW brings integrated billing and in-app purchases across iOS and tvOS.

Customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Italy will now be able to watch Apple TV+ Originals including Trying, Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, The Morning Show (pictured), The Essex Serpent, The Year Earth Changed and Tiny World –through Sky. In line with Sky’s other streaming partnerships, Apple TV+ will be integrated into the Sky EPG to make content easy to discover.

Apple TV+ will be available on both Sky Glass and Sky Q in the coming months. Sky customers in the UK will also be able to access Sky Go on Apple TV devices in mid-2022.

NOW users in the UK will be able to sign up and buy any NOW Membership via the NOW app on Apple devices, enabling a seamless purchasing experience providing access to new movies, shows, including the new season of Sky Atlantic’s Succession, and live sports.

Dana Strong, group chief executive, Sky, said: “With the addition of Apple TV+ our customers can now enjoy phenomenal shows like The Morning Show, Trying and Ted Lasso, together with our own award-winning Sky Originals, and the best content and apps from our partners, all on Sky Glass, the streaming TV from Sky, or Sky Q, our market-leading Sky box.”