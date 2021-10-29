As companies across the globe consider, end-to-end video streaming technology firm VITEC has announced plans to support environmentally sustainable business practices in all stages of its video production business.
In an effort to contribute to carbon neutrality, VITEC is engaging in the GreenPEG initiative to optimise MPEG technology by reducing elements of product line devices such as size, weight, and power of devices which affect energy consumption. Through these efforts VITEC say that it is working to ensure that its GreenPEG products are carbon neutral throughout production and use, then easily disassembled and sustainably recycled.
Highlighting the need for such solutions, VITEC cited research showing video streaming representing more than 80% of internet traffic in 2020. It added that the internet accounts for more than 2% of global warming, and the footprint is still growing, with the impact of internet traffic on global climate change on the same level as air travel and transportation.
The company added that the elevated need for video in workflows raises questions about the role the enterprise video community can play to meet the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which established a global framework for mitigating the dangerous effects of climate change by limiting global temperature increases to 2°C, preferably 1.5°C. VITEC is re-evaluating all stages of its production ecosystem to reduce environmental impact by modifying all product design, development, and distribution processes.
The GreenPEG initiative aims to optimise MPEG technology by addressing – and minimising – the size, weight, and power of devices that contribute to energy consumption. GreenPEG products are carbon neutral throughout production and use, then easily disassembled and sustainably recycled. VITEC has integrated GreenPEG into the development of its entire product suite, to make it easier for partners and customers to invest in environmental efforts toward carbon neutrality.
In doing so, the company hopes to raise the bar for the entire video streaming industry, said CEO Phillipe Wetzel. “The immediate challenge is to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by racing toward carbon neutrality, but it will not be easy. The video streaming sector will have to design products that utilize fewer raw materials, are easier to transport, consume less energy, and are easily recyclable. Adopting carbon-neutral energy strategies throughout the enterprise video supply chain will be necessary. In response to these challenges, VITEC has launched its GreenPEG initiative to invest in carbon reduction projects and retroactively offset all emissions.”
