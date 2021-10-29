Reflecting Me: Global Representation On Screen is an in-depth exploration of how TV and entertainment teach people about themselves and others, with more than 15,000 people surveyed from across 15 countries worldwide. The study was commissioned by ViacomCBS Networks International’s Race and Equity Taskforce, as part of Content for Change, a global ViacomCBS initiative that aims to counteract racism, bias, stereotypes and hate through the company’s culture, creative supply chain, and ultimately the content it creates.

Representation matters to audiences all around the world, with more than 80% calling for more to be done to improve representation both on and off screen. It is also widely recognised that representation has an impact on the real world by influencing people’s perceptions, with 85% of respondents in agreement. Those that feel poorly represented suggest that this is not only due to not seeing enough people like them on screen but also due to seeing inaccurate portrayals, with 52% of people who feel poorly represented, saying accuracy is lacking.

Colleen Fahey Rush, EVP, chief research officer, ViacomCBS, said: “Representation in media is a critical component to authentically connecting with diverse audiences and communities. Along with launching our expanded Content for Change initiative, this study reflects how ViacomCBS is proactively taking steps to transform our entire creative ecosystem to better serve our audiences and create meaningful change now and for the future.”

Added Christian Kurz, senior vice president, global streaming and corporate insights at ViacomCBS: “Through this study, for the first time, we see evidence of the connection between representation on screen and mental health. We know representation done right can aid in improving the lives of people globally and have the responsibility not only to continue the changes within our industry but also serve as a catalyst for positive social change around the world.”