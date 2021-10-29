Capping off a year when it steamrollered through leading markets, CE giant Apple has announced a new fourth quarter record with revenue up 29% on an annual basis with services and Mac revenue reach new all-time highs.
For its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended 25 September 2021, the company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, breaking down to $65.083 billion in product sales and $18.2777 billion in services. Operating income for the quarter was $23.786 billion, soaring 61% year-on-year with net income totalling $20.551 billion.
For the full year, Apple generated an incredible $365.817 billion in sales, climbing 333% compared with the end of the previous financial year. The year ended with a total of $297.392 in product sales and $68.425 billion in services. Year-end operating income was $108.949 billion, 64% more than at the end of the fiscal year in September 2020.
Looking at individual product sales in a year that saw a full 12 months of the 5G-capoable iPhone 12 and the introduction of the iPhone 13, the flagship device line racked up $38.868 billion in revenue, rising 47% on an annual basis. For the year the iPhone line generated $191.973 billion, an increase of 39% compared with the end of the previous financial year.
“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 line-up that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO commenting on the annual results. “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”
