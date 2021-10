For its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ended 25 September 2021, the company posted a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, breaking down to $65.083 billion in product sales and $18.2777 billion in services. Operating income for the quarter was $23.786 billion, soaring 61% year-on-year with net income totalling $20.551 billion.For the full year, Apple generated an incredible $365.817 billion in sales, climbing 333% compared with the end of the previous financial year. The year ended with a total of $297.392 in product sales and $68.425 billion in services. Year-end operating income was $108.949 billion, 64% more than at the end of the fiscal year in September 2020.Looking at individual product sales in a year that saw a full 12 months of the 5G-capoable iPhone 12 and the introduction of the iPhone 13, the flagship device line racked up $38.868 billion in revenue, rising 47% on an annual basis. For the year the iPhone line generated $191.973 billion, an increase of 39% compared with the end of the previous financial year.“This year we launched our most powerful products ever, from M1-powered Macs to an iPhone 13 line-up that is setting a new standard for performance and empowering our customers to create and connect in new ways,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO commenting on the annual results . “We are infusing our values into everything we make — moving closer to our 2030 goal of being carbon neutral up and down our supply chain and across the lifecycle of our products, and ever advancing our mission to build a more equitable future.”