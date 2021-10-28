ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has announced that 40 original channels across different genres will be available for the official launch today of Pluto TV in Italy.

The launch mark Italy’s first free ad-supported streaming television service, where viewers can access curated content free of charge without registering, with more channels added every month.

Exclusive channels featuring international and Italian titles include: Movie channels Pluto TV Romantic Films, Pluto TV Cinema Italiano and Pluto TV Film Action; entertainment-focused Pluto TV Crime and Young and Fabulous; series-led channels like Pluto TV Series, The McLeod Sisters and Teen Series; comedy channels such as Scherzi e Risati, Pluto TV Film Comedy and FailArmy; kids and family collections like Super! Heroes and Super! SpongeBob; and show and thematic channels like 16 & Pregnant.

The list also includes pop-up and seasonal channels, temporary channels dedicated to specific shows, moments, or special reviews. Among them will be Super is Coming! Xmas, a virtual space inspired by the festive season.

Pluto TV will be available in Italy on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser at www.pluto.tv, via app on Samsung Tizen, LG Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and Chromecast, and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.