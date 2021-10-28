TheViewPoint, a SaaS video ad monetisation platform for CTV/OTT publishers, has partnered with independent streaming company Cinedigm to expand the latter’s monetisation opportunities in CTV.

Through a mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio includes indie films (Fandor), horror (Screambox and Bloody Disgusting), family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers like Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel).

Cinedigm’s particular focus is to identify the best advertising technologies available, in order to secure the highest revenue possible from SVOD content as well as AVOD and FAST.

TheViewPoint’s programmatic selling solution, TVP Connect, will enable Cinedigm to manage its CTV ad inventory in a curated environment. As well as easy private ad exchange navigation, TVP Connect also offers functionality to host interactive CTV ads that can engage viewers beyond ads’ runtime. This will help Cinedigm to strike deals with advertisers that use innovative advertising elements in their creatives, including gamification, QR codes and TV-text-to-mobile services.

Keren Pass, business development manager at TheViewPoint, said: “Our key focus is to help publishers grow and maximise their earning potential. Cinedigm is an innovative publisher, with its finger firmly on the pulse of CTV development and is also dedicated to discovering the best advertising technologies. We’re excited to have become their partner and provide our programmatic selling solution, TVP Connect, and we expect that our technical expertise will create significant monetisation opportunities.”