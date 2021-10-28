MENA pay-TV industry strategic service provider SAWA Rights Management (SAWA) has concluded a multi-year agreement with global content connectivity solutions provider SES to deliver TV channels to commercial properties.
SAWA’s TV channel distribution business reaches all main IPTV and OTT platforms as well as over 750 commercial properties across the MENA region. In addition, SAWA holds international rights to over 40 TV channels which are currently being licensed to both commercial properties and consumer platforms worldwide.
Under the terms of the deal, SAWA will access MonacoSAT, a satellite located at 52 degrees East, to broadcast the first 14 channels that are licensed by leading regional and international providers such as FOX, Rotana and ReelPX.
“Our agreement with SES plays a key role in further expanding our services into the MENA region targeting IPTV, OTT and cable platforms as well as commercial properties such as hotels, hospitals, restaurants and cafés,” said SAWA CEO Ali Ajouz. “Thanks to the partnership with SES, known for the unparalleled reach and reliability of service they deliver globally via prime orbital positions, we are now able to efficiently expand our territory to cover the full Middle East and North Africa Region.”
“We are delighted to partner with SAWA, a well-known player in the market, and enable them to expand their service throughout the region,” added SES vice president of video sales EMEA Hakan Sjodin. “Not only will their customers receive access to high-quality content, they can also count on the best-in-class broadcast service we provide.”
