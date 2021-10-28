After a solid year of huge growth, Google’s YouTube online video service has accelerated even further over the course of the third quarter of the year adding over $200millioin since it broke the $7 billion barrier a quarter ago.
In the third quarter results for the three-month period ended 30 September 2020, YouTube parent company Alphabet announced total revenues of $65.118 billion, up 41% on an annual basis. At the end of the same quarter a year ago, annual growth was 14%. Operating income was $21.031 billion, up 32% compared with at the end of Q3 2020.
YouTube revenues were $7.205 billion, up 43% on an annual basis, while total Google advertising revenues were $53.13 billion.
By means of comparison, for the quarter ended 30 June 2021, Alphabet Inc generated total revenue of $61.880 billion, soaring 61.6% on an annual basis with operating income of $19.361 billion, more than treble that of a year earlier. Of this $ 50.444 billion came from Google advertising, up 68.9% compared with Q2 2020. YouTube advertising pulled in $7.002 billion, a huge spike compared with the $3.812 billion registered at the end of the second quarter a year ago.
Commenting on the third quarter results, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said: “Five years ago, I laid out our vision to become an AI-first company. This quarter’s results show how our investments there are enabling us to build more helpful products for people and our partners. Ongoing improvements to Search, and the new Pixel 6, are great examples. And as the digital transformation and shift to hybrid work continue, our Cloud services are helping organizations collaborate and stay secure.”
