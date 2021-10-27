Independent content distributor Scorpion TV has signed a distribution deal to secure the global rights to the feature-length documentary Meeting the Beatles in India (1 x 79’; HD).
Meeting the Beatles in India is directed and produced by Paul Saltzman, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, and is executive produced by David Lynch, among others, and is narrated by Morgan Freeman.
The documentary is the story of when in 1968, then 23-year-old Saltzman spent a week hanging out with the Beatles at the ashram of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, one of the most flamboyant gurus of the hippy era. His film recounts that extraordinary experience in vivid first-hand detail, with the help of more than 40 never-before-seen personal photos and never-before-seen film footage from the ashram.
The narrative retraces Saltzman’s life-changing journey, which started with a broken heart and ended with learning transcendental meditation and spending intimate personal time with John, Paul, George and Ringo at a remote retreat in northern India. It was during this time that much of the Beatles seminal White Album was conceived.
Fast forward 50-plus years and Saltzman's daughter Devyani reminds him that he has a stash of remarkably intimate photographs of his eight “magical” days with the world’s greatest band, not to mention a hoard of unique memories. And so the idea for Meeting the Beatles in India was born. Saltzman tracks down Richard Cooke III — the tiger-hunting inspiration for The Continuing Story of Bungalow Bill — in Hawaii and talks to David Lynch about his own inner journey and the link between transcendental meditation and creativity. The film also includes interviews with preeminent Beatles historian Mark Lewisohn and Academy Award-nominated film composer Laurence Rosenthal.
Meeting the Beatles in India also gives Saltzman’s first-hand account of the Beatles’ song writing process. Among many fascinating vignettes, it shows the exact spot at the ashram where Paul and John first sang Dear Prudence to Prudence Farrow, sister of Mia, who was so devoted to her daily meditations that the band became concerned about her well-being.
Scorpion’s deal sees it secure the global rights to the feature-length documentary, including theatrical, TV and VOD outside of the US and Canada. Commenting on the deal, managing director David Cornwall said: “Scorpion is well known for its eclectic slate of blue-chip factual programming — and you don’t get more eclectic or exclusive than unseen images of the Beatles at the ashram in Rishikesh. Until I saw Meeting the Beatles in India, I thought every scrap of Beatles material had been shared, dissected and recycled, but this film is a genuinely new look at a vitally important time in the band’s history. It’s an honest, intimate story, told from the perspective of a young man outside of the Beatles entourage. We’re honoured to bring such a fascinating addition to our shared global culture to screens around the world.”
Saltzman added: “I’m so delighted to work with David and the team at Scorpion TV, who I feel are the absolutely best international distributor for my movie. I’ve wanted to make this film for 15 years, to address this magical time the Beatles spent at the ashram in India; and to tell some of the intimate stories that further expand on the wonderful kindness and creative beauty of Paul, Ringo, George and John.”
