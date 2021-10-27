Even though its Money Heist was the most popular programme in the three-month period with Squid Game expected to take the lead in Q4, Netflix could not dislodge Amazon Prime Video from vendor top spot in Kantar’s analysis of the UK’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) market in the third quarter of 2021.
The Entertainment on Demand research noted that from July to September 2021, original and exclusive sports content continued to drive growth for SVOD services and that while the number of households subscribing to at least one service remained stable, new programming has helped providers cement their place in consumers’ homes.
Between June and September 2021, the number of VOD-enabled households that subscribed to at least one video service in Great Britain remained stable at 16.7 million, representing 57% of households. Yet just 2.9% of SVOD households in Great Britain took out a new subscription in Q3 2021, up from Q2’21.
Stacked subscriptions were up 3% year-on-year as new services enter the increasingly crowded market. Netflix’s Money Heist was the top enjoyed title in Q3, followed by Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video and Loki on Disney+.
Amazon Prime Video had the single largest share of the new subscriber market in Q3 and has been steadily gaining market penetration, which can partly be attributed to its acquisition of sporting rights. Its content investments across sports and localised content continues to pay off as it diversifies its content range into top-tier football and tennis. In Q3 Kantar noted that its subscribers tuned in to see the latest adventures on Clarkson’s Farm and to enjoy Amazon originals such as Nine Perfect Strangers. All of this has led Amazon Prime Video to experience an increase in satisfaction for the number of new release films, new content and value for money.
Netflix’s Money Heist was the top recommended show by friends and family to SVOD subscribers and unsurprisingly also featured amongst the top three enjoyed content for Q3 across all the main SVOD service subscribers. Loki also made a notable impact as Disney+ tapped into the nation’s love for action and adventure. Over the last few weeks, Netflix has also experienced record-breaking viewership figures for Squid Game which has driven sign ups. Since the hit series launched on 17 September there has been a day-by-day growth in new subscriber numbers as word-of-mouth advocacy, memes and media buzz spread.
Commenting on the research, Beth Shears, global client manager at Kantar, Worldpanel Division, said: “We know that Netflix performs well when it comes to word of mouth, as it has the highest proportion of new subscribers who say they spoke to friends/ family or tested the service with them prior to sign up. However, data collected to the end of September shows Amazon Prime Video remained #1 for growth. Many streaming services have had a busy quarter, particularly those with sports rights agreements who harnessed opportunities with major tournaments such as the delayed 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. As we look towards the end of 2021, it will be interesting to see which of these titans can make the biggest impact on new subscriber shares in Q4.”
