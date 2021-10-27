Streaming and aggregation specialist PlayPilot has announced a partnership with Finnish media company Ilta-Sanomat to launch a service that will help the streamers in Finland gain easier access to their content.
The average streaming household in Finland is said to be currently is paying for two services, in addition to using various free services like Yle, a number that has been steadily increasing over the last few years, according to Swedish analyst Mediavision. The growth is said reflects an underlying shift in consumption patterns, boosted by a strong increase of high-quality services with exclusive content offerings.
Ilta-Sanomat reaches more than 28 million weekly visitors through its digital assets alone. By launching this co-branded service with PlayPilot, the publisher is aiming to strengthen its offering within lifestyle and entertainment as consumer behaviour quickly shifts towards streaming. The new service gathers all content from a range of national and international streaming services, which can be explored via an app or a website. This means the Finnish viewers now can browse all movies and TV- series in one place, including recommendations and reviews, making it easier to choose what to watch.
Key features of the PlayPilot solution include the ability to search across all major streaming services to find out where to watch movies/shows, then jump straight into the service of choice and the ability to browse all titles from your selected free and paid services, using filters like IMDb rating, genre and production year. It also allows the user to track/save movies and shows using the Watchlist and get notified when new episodes or titles are released. Users also have the ability to rate titles and follow friends to see what they like and read reviews from users, critics or get recommendations through PlayPilot’s team of editors.
“Entertainment has always been of great interest to our readers, and we offer daily editorial content as well as TV guides in both print and digital form - and by launching IS PlayPilot together with PlayPilot we can truly become the one-stop-shop for keeping up with what to watch and where to watch it, also in digital”, said Timo Rinne, VP digital development and customer experience at Sanoma Media Finland.
“We are incredibly excited about this collaboration. We’ve been looking for a strong launch partner for the Finnish market and considering the reach and know-how of Ilta-Sanomat, I can’t imagine anyone better,” added PlayPilot CEO David Mühle. “We’ve spent years mastering the complex process of mapping large amounts of unstructured data from hundreds of sources and then packaging it into this easy-to-use experience, and I can’t wait to get it into the hands of as many Finns as we can.”
