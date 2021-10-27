The channel is available with Greek subtitles. Earlier this year, MyZen TV with Greek subtitles launched on Vodafone TV and NOVA.

Séverine Garusso, head of distribution EMEA at Thema, commented: “We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with COSMOTE TV by bringing them the localised Greek feed of MyZen TV and appreciate our role in bringing the viewers the qualitative content of the channel.”

Added Nela Pavlouskova, managing director of MyZen TV: “Bringing the channel to COSMOTE TV allows us to share our experience in wellbeing, the beautiful views and true emotions with the viewers of the operator. We are grateful to able to spread our vision to even more people in Greece.”

MyZen TV offers practical advice, inspiring experiences and entertainment dedicated to living life better. Programmes include MyZen Trendy, which brings the latest lifestyle trends about food, beauty, yoga and wellness; Poh’s Kitchen, a culinary adventure to meet the world’s best chefs and producers; and Posh Pescatarian, a hybrid lifestyle series that blends cooking, adventure, fashion and travel.