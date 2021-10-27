Just in time for Halloween, French streaming platform Molotov has launched Shadowz - sVOD films and series entirely dedicated to horror, fantasy, thriller and science-fiction programmes.

Titles include scary comedies including Street Trash; Killer beasts with The Pool and Razorback; zombie titles including Messiah of Evil, Le jour des Morts-Vivants; spooky ghosts including The Ring; bloody movies such as Void and Martyrs; and cult classics such as Carrie, Evil Dead and Hellraiser.

At its launch and for Halloween, Shadowz is available for €0.99/month (for the first three months of subscription). It will then cost €4.99/month with no commitment.

Gregory Samak, general manager of Molotov, said: “Molotov and Shadowz are very pleased with this agreement which allows us to offer on Molotov a genre that has a passionate audience. This new offering shows Molotov's desire to constantly offer the best content in all genres and for all audiences to its 17 million users.”

Added Christophe Minelle, Shadowz’ creator: “Our arrival on Molotov is a new step in the development and distribution of Shadowz. Our desire is that the largest number of people can access our +400 movies with the best experience.”