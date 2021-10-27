24 October was indeed a Super Sunday for the Sports division of the UK’s leading pay-TV firm Sky which saw its highest ever daily viewing figures thanks to the alignment of the two most popular Premier League teams, Formula One and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
An average of 1.2 million viewers tuned into Sky Sports channels in the 20 hours from 06:00 on 24 October with a reach of over 8 million.
Numbers peaked at 4.5 million viewers at 17:50 at which time the channel was broadcasting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between India vs Pakistan and the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool which saw a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah (pictured centre) lead the Reds to a historic 5-0 rout of their rivals at Old Trafford. Another highlight of the day saw customers tune in for the USA Grand Prix in Austin from 8:00pm to see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to fight for the Formula One world title.
Other events included West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and the day’s football offering also included live matches from the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren vs Rangers and Bundesliga with FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen as well as a selection of EFL highlights. Sky Sports Cricket aired the live ICC T20 Men’s World Cup starting with Sri Lanka v Bangladesh and finishing with vs India v Pakistan. Alongside this Sky Sports Mix aired the Women’s Big Bash League. Sky Sports NFL featured the live fixtures from week 7 on Sky Sports NFL with Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers.
Commenting on the record audiences, Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: "We’re proud to offer such a variety of exciting live sporting events to millions of households across the UK, delivered by award-winning production teams. For over 30 years Sky Sports has brought viewers together for the unmissable moments only live sport can provide. It’s great to see the appeal of live sport is stronger than ever.”
Numbers peaked at 4.5 million viewers at 17:50 at which time the channel was broadcasting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup between India vs Pakistan and the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool which saw a hat-trick from Mohamed Salah (pictured centre) lead the Reds to a historic 5-0 rout of their rivals at Old Trafford. Another highlight of the day saw customers tune in for the USA Grand Prix in Austin from 8:00pm to see Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to fight for the Formula One world title.
Other events included West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and the day’s football offering also included live matches from the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren vs Rangers and Bundesliga with FC Köln vs Bayer Leverkusen as well as a selection of EFL highlights. Sky Sports Cricket aired the live ICC T20 Men’s World Cup starting with Sri Lanka v Bangladesh and finishing with vs India v Pakistan. Alongside this Sky Sports Mix aired the Women’s Big Bash League. Sky Sports NFL featured the live fixtures from week 7 on Sky Sports NFL with Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers.
Commenting on the record audiences, Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: "We’re proud to offer such a variety of exciting live sporting events to millions of households across the UK, delivered by award-winning production teams. For over 30 years Sky Sports has brought viewers together for the unmissable moments only live sport can provide. It’s great to see the appeal of live sport is stronger than ever.”