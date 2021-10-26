SPI International’s FilmBox movie service has continued its series of wins in the Netherlands with launches at three more service providers and is now available through the basic packages of Plinq, Trined and KabelNoord.
SPI has been active in the Dutch pay-TV market with thematic brands and more recently with the premium movie services brand Film1, which operates four linear channels and on-demand services in the region. These are also available via Plinq, Trined and KabelNoord. The new contracts comes just five months following the roll-out on Canal Digitaal, Online.nl, DELTA and Caiway.
FilmBox offers a slate of Hollywood movies, evergreens and popular series to over 30 million households globally. Content highlights for the month of May include: 10 Things We Should Do Before We Break Up (2019) starring Christina Ricci and Hamish Linklater; Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh’s Unsane (2018) starring Claire Foy and crime drama Crypto (2019) starring Beau Knapp, Luke Hemsworth and Alexis Bledel. In addition, the hit show NARCOS will make its linear TV debut in the Netherlands on FilmBox where viewers can watch the first three seasons and the fourth instalment NARCOS: Mexico.
Content highlights for the month of November (pictured) include: Aleksandr Chernyaev’s action thriller Wake Up (2019) starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers; Norwegian thriller An Affair (2018); and David Fincher’s Academy Award-winning drama The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo starring Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara.
“Just five months after the debut of FilmBox in the Netherlands, we have almost doubled the channel’s reach providing our curated selection of movies and series through seven Dutch TV platforms to about 600.000 households in the country,” commented Jeroen Bergman, general manager, Film1 and FilmBox Netherlands. “Considering that the Netherlands is the first Western European market to have launched FilmBox, the exceptional success we have achieved with the channel here is very promising for SPI’s plans to bring FilmBox to other Western European markets.”
