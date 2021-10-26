Channel 5 has expanded and refreshed its 5 News programme with the launch of an hour-long edition.

The new programme will deliver a greater depth of stories to a teatime audience – keeping the pace and tone of 5 News, with an increased emphasis on analysing the issues that affect their lives the most.

The programme, produced by ITN, will be presented by Sian Williams and Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije and run from 5pm to 6pm.

5 News will continue to engage viewers on a local level with a live team deployed across the UK. They’ll be out on the streets every day to hear how communities are impacted by political and economic decisions, giving space to under-represented voices and ideas.

For the first time on a daily news programme, viewers will be able to WhatsApp the presenters directly on 07555 500 501, giving the programme a stronger link with the audience. Channel 5 says it’s a commitment to listen to viewers and take their ideas seriously.

This innovation will also allow more crossover with the most talked-about issues raised on The Jeremy Vine Show in the mornings on Channel 5, which is also produced by ITN.

The new-look 5 News will also include a regular segment with presenter Sian Williams looking at mental health and wellbeing. Williams has 15 years’ experience in this area and has recently passed a Doctorate in Counselling Psychology, having spent three years delivering psychological therapy in the NHS and other areas. She will focus on telling positive stories from across the country, speaking to guests and viewers to share their experiences.

Editor Cait FitzSimons said: “5 News tells the stories that matter most to Britain. Our new look show is dedicated to increasing our stories from around the UK. It’s a commitment to hearing how the decisions taken in Westminster filter down to towns and cities – and a chance for us to find the stories that aren’t being covered by other news programmes.”

Williams added: “I’m really looking forward to this next chapter of news on Channel 5. The new 5 News will allow us to delve deeper into stories that matter to our viewers, including one of the biggest issues of our time: our mental wellbeing.

“I'm passionate about good mental health and I’m really looking forward to exploring how what goes on in the world, impacts our viewers’ lives. They have trust and confidence in us to tell their stories and I hope they will embrace and maybe have some fun with us too, as we begin the next generation of 5 News.”

Vanderpuije commented: “The new Channel 5 News continues to deliver everything we’ve always offered viewers; covering top stories, reaching out across the UK, talking about the issues people care about, but now we are taking that that much further. It’s so exciting to be a part of such an ambitious project.”