Al Jazeera Media Network has launched a new app using the Unified Mobile Platform (uMP) for its website content, available from the App store and Google Play and is compatible with smartphones and tablets.

The app takes advantage of the new unified Content Management System (uCMS) architecture using GraphQL to simultaneously converge Al Jazeera’s newsrooms’ content in a single application – The Digital Voices of the Network.

Introducing the One Network, One App concept, David ‘Hos’ Hostetter, digital CTO at Al Jazeera, said: “Al Jazeera is committed to putting people at the centre of its editorial priorities by empowering its journalists to focus on the human story. I am excited to see this groundbreaking new mobile app come to light and provide the innovative experience and enable audiences to get the unique perspectives from across our digital newsrooms.”

It is a one-stop application for Al Jazeera Media Network, aggregating content from its various websites, Arabic, English, Mubasher, Balkans, and Chinese platforms as well as providing the broadcast live streams in a single place.

Paul Ingalls, vice president of engineering at Al Jazeera, said: “This application employs an elegantly simple and novel approach, providing Al Jazeera with a world-class application that we can build on in the future. Leveraging our experience working with some of the best companies in the world around design, like Apple and Google, the design paradigms really embrace this concept of Less is More, influencing our approach to this application. The technical architecture also means we only support one app leveraging React Native across all platforms improving our overall efficiency, performance, and quality.”

The user experience of the app is a simple tap in/out feed approach complemented by the dark mode theme, which is geared towards helping Al Jazeera expand to a younger and more diverse audience. The app has also provided the newsroom with a much more flexible architecture in the sections area, with planned tighter integration with existing tools.