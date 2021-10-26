Looking to reach what it hopes will be a new set of highly engaged viewers, 24x7 linear and OTT short-form channel ShortsTV, has announced a partnership with Amazon to launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels in India.
ShortsTV already broadcast in India across major DTH platforms including Tata Sky, Airtel TV, Dish TV and d2h, and, earlier this year, entered India’s OTT world through the Airtel Xstream App.
Amazon Prime Video is watched in 99% of India’s pin codes, significantly expanding ShortsTV’s digital footprint in the country. Prime members have access to the latest and exclusive Bollywood movies, Amazon Originals and regional movies.
The new partnership will see them gain availability to what Shorts claims to be the world’s leading short film channel alongside a specially curated on-demand short film library of over 4,000 titles. The service features multilanguage short films across English, foreign language, and local Indian languages, including Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.
"Short films are India’s cauldron of creative energy, with some of the world’s most surprising and interesting movies emerging in what can only be described as a post-Bollywood revolution,” said ShortsTV chief executive Carter Pilcher commenting on the deal. “We are thrilled to join with Amazon Prime Video to bring these ground-breaking films to audiences across the sub-continent on the Prime Video platform. Our goal to bring the short film revolution to every hamlet in India is one step closer.”
Chaitanya Divan, head of Amazon Prime Video Channels added: “As consumers consume more content on-the-go and on their mobile phones, there has been increasing interest in short-form content in India, especially high quality short-films. We are happy to collaborate with ShortsTV and provide access to their deep library of short films from across the globe to Prime Members, with add-on subscription.”
