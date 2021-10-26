New customers will now get more speed for their money, with packages starting at £20/month for 75Mbps, for a two-year contracc. The other packages are £25/month for 200Mbps, £35/month for 500Mbps, and £45/month for 1Gbps.

Back in August, Community Fibre revealed that it had passed 300,000 London homes and gone within 100m of 12,000 businesses.

Over two-fifths of Londoners now work from home, according to the Office for National Statistics, meaning more bandwidth is needed to deliver sufficient internet speeds to connected devices in the home.

Community Fibre has also introduced a price match guarantee: if a customer finds a rival package of the same speed at a better price, then Community Fibre will match it.