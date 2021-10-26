 Community Fibre updates package pricing | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

London area community-focused altnet Community Fibre has announced a new portfolio of full fibre broadband packages.

image002 1New customers will now get more speed for their money, with packages starting at £20/month for 75Mbps, for a two-year contracc. The other packages are £25/month for 200Mbps, £35/month for 500Mbps, and £45/month for 1Gbps.

Back in August, Community Fibre revealed that it had passed 300,000 London homes and gone within 100m of 12,000 businesses.

Over two-fifths of Londoners now work from home, according to the Office for National Statistics, meaning more bandwidth is needed to deliver sufficient internet speeds to connected devices in the home.

Community Fibre has also introduced a price match guarantee: if a customer finds a rival package of the same speed at a better price, then Community Fibre will match it.

Yahoo
STN - Global Media Distribution
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Infrastructure