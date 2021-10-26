The success of any media rich application depends on the quality of service delivered and this is especially true in mobile, and with this in mind Ericsson is enhancing its 5G capabilities with an end-to-end solution designed to guarantee the consistent low latency and high reliability demanded by such time-critical applications.
As it explained the rationale for the launch of Time-Critical Communication for real-time 5G experiences, Ericsson said the new software toolbox would allow operators to be able to offer lag-free experiences in use cases such as video.
Time-Critical Communication combines the 3GPP-specified ultra-reliable, low latency communication (URLLC) standard with Ericsson innovations to mitigate major causes of latency. Built on Ericsson’s expertise in radio access network, transport, 5G core, service management and orchestration, BSS and support services, the software product delivers consistent low latency from 50ms to 1ms end to-end at specified guarantee levels (99.9% to 99.999%) – enabling time-critical use cases at scale.
Commenting on the deployment, Per Narvinger, Ericsson head of product area networks, said: “Ericsson continues to introduce innovative 5G solutions that fuel the global uptake of 5G. Now we are taking 5G to the next level with Time-Critical Communication, a solution that will give our customers the tools to expand their offerings for the consumer, enterprise and public sectors and further monetise 5G effectively.”
Telstra has been one if the key partners in the project and Channa Seneviratne, executive, technology development and solutions at the Australian telco added: “We have been working with Ericsson as a technology partner to constantly improve the customer experience via enhanced network capabilities. Time-Critical Communication tools such as L4S will allow us to deliver consistent low latency, which is crucial for applications like real-time video, AR/VR, and cloud gaming.”
