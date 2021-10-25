Live video contribution solutions provider AVIWEST has joined forces with Newsbridge to provide content production and distribution company TF1 Group with what it claims is a “revolutionary” new solution for live production workflows.
For more than four years TF1 Group has aimed to stimulate an environment of open innovation as part of a transformation initiative. Working with hundreds of hours of news and sports-oriented media assets and live recordings, the group's editorial teams needed a solution to work more quickly and efficiently, spanning from content acquisition to auto-indexing and retrieval.
"Whenever we adopt a new tool, we keep in mind how it is positioned toward the future," said Yves Bouillon, deputy director of TF1's Media Factory. "The combined solution from AVIWEST and Newsbridge is future-proof, allowing us to record on the cloud and simplify our live production workflows. Using just a laptop and an internet connection, our journalists can now immediately look through images and choose the best moments using cognitive analysis."
AVIWEST's StreamHub control and live stream hosting, combined with Newsbridge's cloud-based media valorisation platform powered by multimodal indexing AI technology is claimed to offer a unique solution that improves their ground to cloud media value chain. Receiving up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote units, AVIWEST's StreamHub solution allows video content to be freely distributed to virtually any IP network. Simultaneously, the StreamHub solution can manage missions and metadata to guarantee integration with Newsbridge's post-production workflow.
This includes built-in live production studio, smart asset management and semantic search of cloud video tools, annotations, thesaurus, and multi-audio management. Additionally, as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaborator, Newsbridge's AI-based video indexing MAM platform uses the company's native multimodal AI technology and the scaling capacity of AWS Cloud Computing Services.
Since deploying the integrated solution from AVIWEST and Newsbridge, TF1’s editorial teams are said to have experienced a significant reduction in content search and selection time. In addition, it has seen an uptick in content quality due to the Newsbridge platform's native semantic search and multimodal indexing AI, along with integration with the AVIWEST HE4000 UHD/multi-HD video encoder set. This combined expertise drastically is said to have speeded content procurement, derushing, and archiving tasks, while also creating new ways to browse, sort, and search through hours of video content via multimodal AI.
"Whenever we adopt a new tool, we keep in mind how it is positioned toward the future," said Yves Bouillon, deputy director of TF1's Media Factory. "The combined solution from AVIWEST and Newsbridge is future-proof, allowing us to record on the cloud and simplify our live production workflows. Using just a laptop and an internet connection, our journalists can now immediately look through images and choose the best moments using cognitive analysis."
AVIWEST's StreamHub control and live stream hosting, combined with Newsbridge's cloud-based media valorisation platform powered by multimodal indexing AI technology is claimed to offer a unique solution that improves their ground to cloud media value chain. Receiving up to 16 concurrent incoming streams from remote units, AVIWEST's StreamHub solution allows video content to be freely distributed to virtually any IP network. Simultaneously, the StreamHub solution can manage missions and metadata to guarantee integration with Newsbridge's post-production workflow.
This includes built-in live production studio, smart asset management and semantic search of cloud video tools, annotations, thesaurus, and multi-audio management. Additionally, as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) collaborator, Newsbridge's AI-based video indexing MAM platform uses the company's native multimodal AI technology and the scaling capacity of AWS Cloud Computing Services.
Since deploying the integrated solution from AVIWEST and Newsbridge, TF1’s editorial teams are said to have experienced a significant reduction in content search and selection time. In addition, it has seen an uptick in content quality due to the Newsbridge platform's native semantic search and multimodal indexing AI, along with integration with the AVIWEST HE4000 UHD/multi-HD video encoder set. This combined expertise drastically is said to have speeded content procurement, derushing, and archiving tasks, while also creating new ways to browse, sort, and search through hours of video content via multimodal AI.