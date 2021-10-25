In what the media delivery and transport firm says will be a move taking “ultra-reliable” cloud and IP media delivery workflows to the next level, Net Insight has become a member of the GV Media Universe (GVMU) Alliance.
The GVMU comprises Grass Valley’s ecosystem of qualified partners that aims to enable media organisations to use the power of the cloud to deliver more content easily and efficiently. Net Insight’s platforms are designed to bring media delivery solutions for cloud, IP, and virtualised networks, allowing broadcast industry players to create frictionless, high-quality, low-latency live video workflows.
Net Insight and Grass Valley have already worked closely as technology alliance partners across a range of customers such as Globo TV, LinkedIn, and Red Bee Media, delivering cloud-based live video and remote production workflows, as well as, an uncompressed and secure restricted delivery of approved IP media between operation centres on the 100GE wide area network, using its IP Media Trust Boundary feature which controls which IP media traffic is allowed to pass.
“Grass Valley has been a valuable solution partner for years and we’re excited to move our collaboration forward by joining the Grass Valley Media Universe,” commented Crister Fritzson, Net Insight CEO. “We both share a common vision — to support the broadcasting industry’s transition to innovative cloud and distributed workflows that will revolutionise content delivery and viewing experiences. Our…portfolios are the perfect fit for Grass Valley’s ecosystem of cloud-based tools, services, and pre-qualified solutions that aim to change how live media is produced.”
“We’re excited to see Net Insight joining our ever-growing Grass Valley Media Universe,” added Grass Valley chief technology officer Sydney Lovely. “Together, we’re committed to delivering the most innovative solutions that support the media industry’s transition to a cloud-first software-based future. Net Insight’s open and standards-based cloud and IP solutions bring mission-critical capabilities and add to the interoperability of our partner ecosystem.”
