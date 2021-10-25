MPEG-H 3D Audio is the leading Next Generation Audio system used for immersive music streaming and TV broadcasts. It is also specified in TV broadcast standards such as ATSC 3.0 and Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) and has been on air as part of South Korea’s terrestrial UHDTV service since May 2017.

Moreover, MPEG-H 3D Audio has been selected to enhance the ISDB-Tb broadcast system in Brazil and as the basis of the China 3D Audio broadcasting standard. Several major sports events and music shows have been broadcast using MPEG-H 3D Audio in many European countries whose digital television systems are based on DVB.

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technology based on MPEG-H 3D Audio, can be experienced with MPEG-H Audio Baseline Profile decoder devices. Individual sounds such as vocals, chorus, piano, guitar, bass and a live audience can be placed in a 360° spherical sound field, giving artists and creators a new way to express their creativity.

Shinji Okazaki, general manager at Sony Corporation, said: “The partnership with Fraunhofer on MPEG-H 3D Audio allows us to enable 360 Reality Audio and MPEG-H 3D Audio in a wide variety of products from Sony. We expect to expand the ecosystem of 360 Reality Audio together with Fraunhofer.”

Marc Gayer, head of business department and deputy division director of audio and media technologies at Fraunhofer IIS, added: “We look forward to many exciting Sony consumer products that will also support the playback of MPEG-H 3D Audio from other content services.”

Sony has also joined the MPEG-H Audio System Trademark Program administered by Fraunhofer as a licensed end-product manufacturer. The program signals to consumers that MPEG-H products have been verified to work with each other and support all necessary MPEG-H Audio features.