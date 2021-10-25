Specialist 24-hour fresh food network BITE has landed on Samsung TV Plus platform in the UK, aiming to showcase a world of culinary adventure and recipes from some of the biggest names in the world of food and cooking.

BITE is available on Samsung TV Plus, channel 4364, and complements the platform’s line-up of 100 free channels across multiple genres including news, sports, entertainment, and an ever-growing video on demand library of movies and popular shows. The free, ad-supported service is available in the UK and other major markets in Europe and globally.

BITE is powered by Parade Media Group’s catalogue of food and culinary travel content, and will feature programming from an array of world food talent including Luke Nguyen (pictured), Anjum Anand, Peter Kuruvita, Curtis Stone, Manu Feildel, Gary Mehigan, Andy Allen, and Justine Schofield.

Mathew Ashcroft, founder and CEO at Parade Media Group, said: “Following the successful launch of BITE on Freeview channel 271 and Rakuten TV, we are beyond excited to collaborate with Samsung TV Plus, and look forward to serving up a world of culinary adventure for food lovers across the UK”