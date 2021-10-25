Just before the off-road electric racing series closed its fourth leg in Sardinia, Extreme E confirmed Setanta Sports as its latest broadcaster in Ukraine.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
With the Island X Prix Sardinia, the series has already completed four of its five X Prix in its inaugural season with previous events being the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal in addition to Greenland. The Season 1 finale, the Jurassic X Prix, will take place in Bovington, in the UK’s South Coast county of Dorset from 1-19 December 2021.
The events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
With its population becoming increasingly aware of the negative impact of air pollution caused by fossil fuel, Ukraine’s electric car market has shown significant growth in recent years. In 2020, the number of electric cars on the roads grew by 375% since 2018, and the country currently boasts the biggest number of public charging points compared to its nearest EU countries – with more than 8,500 (a 57% increase compared to the same period two years ago).
Including the just completed race and as part of growing expansion in Ukraine, Setanta Sports will air Extreme E’s full debut season, including the live race feed, highlights, preview, review and magazine shows on its core and +channels, as well as on-demand on its digital outlet https://www.setantaplay.tv.
“We are thrilled to be announcing Setanta Sports as our latest broadcaster. As a sport for purpose championship which is committed to amplifying the benefits of electrification, it is important to further the exposure of Extreme E in a market where EV sales are continuing to increase,” commented Ali Russell, chief marketing officer at Extreme E.
“There is an even greater purpose to our championship than the radical racing on show, with the need to reduce carbon emissions and combat the climate crisis, something which Ukraine has clearly recognised. As we expand our coverage in Ukraine by partnering with Setanta Sports, I am confident that there will be continued interest in the action-packed wheel-to-wheel racing delivered by Extreme E , as well as the wider storytelling around electrification, the environment and the series’ gender equal platform.”
