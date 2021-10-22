The international video streaming service rlaxx TV is now available on Samsung smart TVs, representing a decisive step towards a global technical reach for the linear ad-financed VOD service (FAST+AVOD).

Currently, rlaxx TV is available in the UK, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Brazil as well as France. In these markets, rlaxx TV is available on approximately 85% of smart TVs.

rlaxx TV draws on a global network of partners, who offer bespoke content for viewers in categories including music, sports, kids, lifestyle, adventure and international feature films. Current partners include Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Comedy Dynamics, Young Hollywood, New KPop, New KFood, Afroland TV and PowerNation TV.

Ronny Lutzi, CEO of rlaxx TV, said: “The availability on Samsung devices as the world's largest smart TV provider marks a special milestone for us. This does not only hold true for the markets in which we are already active, but also for our future plans. This clearly underlines our global ambitions, that we are pushing consistently.”

Added Richard Jakeman, senior director business development, Samsung Electronics: “Samsung is committed to providing our users with the best possible TV experience, from best in class picture quality and UX to the growing range of content and services on the platform. As the shift to streaming continues at pace, Samsung continues to add additional services to meet the increasing demand for FAST services on the platform and we are excited to be part of rlaxx TVs global expansion.”

rlaxx TV will be available on all internet- and video-enabled devices by the end of the year and will now focus more on expanding technical accessibility into additional countries. In the coming months, launches are planned in Turkey, Australia, and New Zealand, with more to be announced.