In a move that reinforces Dizi’s expansion into the Spanish market, SPI/FilmBox and Mediaset España’s streaming service Mitele Plus have signed a distribution agreement to bring SPI’s premium drama brand Dizi to Spain and Andorra.

The deal will make hundreds of hours of Turkish drama series available with Spanish dubbing to Mitele Plus subscribers via the Dizi brand.

Berk Uziyel, CEO at SPI International, commented: “Dizi has achieved remarkable success globally since its launch, which reflects our commitment to always providing a good story to our audiences through our brand. Through our partnership with Mitele Plus subscribers can enjoy some of the most unique and critically-acclaimed drama series with 100% Spanish dubbing.”

Established in April 2019, Dizi is available in 50 countries including Luxembourg, Switzerland and more recently Portugal. With an award-winning slate of globally acclaimed Turkish drama series, the Dizi content highlights available for Mitele Plus subscribers include popular series like 20 Minutes, The Red Scarf, Heart of the City, Karadayi, Kurt Seyit and Shura, The End, the hit global sensation Ezel and International Emmy Award-nominated Black Money Love.