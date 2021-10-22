Video experience technology provider Accedo has entered into a partnership with the augmented reality (AR) glasses brand Nreal to deliver extended reality (XR) viewing for video consumers, enabling OTT providers to bring binge-worthy content to Nreal’s lightweight AR glasses.
Accedo XR, is a cross-platform solution designed to allow video providers to launch XR experiences, using templated designs. Using Accedo XR, providers can also design and develop new services or even bring existing video content and applications into XR. Capabilities for immersive new video formats, such as 360/180 VR videos and volumetric video will be added as they enter the mainstream market.
Moreover, OTT services can opt to fully customise the XR experience or integrate with one of the existing Accedo XR video players. The existing players allow users to interact with a range of immersive viewing options in use cases such as documentaries enhanced with 3D models and information presented as virtual objects, to live sports supported by match statistics, interactive maps and social media interactions.
“Interest in XR video content continues to grow, Accedo XR enables providers to augment services with custom XR experiences,” commented Accedo CEO Michael Lantz. “This partnership with Nreal delivers an exciting and interactive viewing experience for mass consumers. As well as providing OTT services with new revenue stream opportunities for sponsored content.”
Added Nreal co-founder Peng Jin: "By partnering with Accedo, we have introduced an industry-first framework that makes it easy and secure for OTT providers to offer video content in an innovative and dynamic new format on Nreal’s brand of AR glasses including Nreal Light and Nreal Air.”
Moreover, OTT services can opt to fully customise the XR experience or integrate with one of the existing Accedo XR video players. The existing players allow users to interact with a range of immersive viewing options in use cases such as documentaries enhanced with 3D models and information presented as virtual objects, to live sports supported by match statistics, interactive maps and social media interactions.
“Interest in XR video content continues to grow, Accedo XR enables providers to augment services with custom XR experiences,” commented Accedo CEO Michael Lantz. “This partnership with Nreal delivers an exciting and interactive viewing experience for mass consumers. As well as providing OTT services with new revenue stream opportunities for sponsored content.”
Added Nreal co-founder Peng Jin: "By partnering with Accedo, we have introduced an industry-first framework that makes it easy and secure for OTT providers to offer video content in an innovative and dynamic new format on Nreal’s brand of AR glasses including Nreal Light and Nreal Air.”