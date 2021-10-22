



The Autus I20 chipset from OTT software solutions provider MediaTek has been selected as the first reference platform to power Vewd for Automotive, a white-labelled, cloud-managed content aggregation and monetisation solution for in-vehicle infotainment equipment providers and car manufacturers.

Vewd for Automotive is optimised for the MediaTek Autus I20 chipset which delivers a high performance, hexa-core system-on-chip (SoC) infotainment solution for car manufacturers. Featuring four ARM Cortex-A35 processors and two Cortex-A72 processors, the MediaTek Autus I20 can support applications across displays of in-car infotainment systems by offering multimedia processing and a highly flexible video/audio interface.



Vewd for Automotive is designed to solve key rear-seat content challenges facing manufacturers through a turnkey solution ready for deployment. For manufacturers, content in the car represents an increasing consumer demand, along with the demand for connectivity that provides additional after-sale branding and revenue opportunities. By partnering with content providers, manufacturers can enable new models and new consumer experiences. Vewd for Automotive broadens the available entertainment options – including radio, podcasts, broadcast television, OTT apps, video-on-demand (VOD), and games to help manufacturers enhance the back-seat experience.



Available for all major operating systems, key features of the cloud-managed content solution and service include content licensing and rights management enable manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetise linear TV, VOD and premium OTT services, globally. It also has a core HTML5 engine packaged with a modern media player which offers a secure sandboxed environment for streaming or automotive apps. Content APIs can facilitate deep linking and app integration into any manufacturer’s user experience while a modern UI framework for car manufacturers creates consumer experiences for content consumption within the car.



Together, Vewd and MediaTek will target Strategy Analytics’ estimated 70 million connected cars on the road by 2025. MediaTek believes that its customer base, streaming ecosystem partnerships, and technical capabilities make it the strongest supplier to meet the needs of car manufacturers.



“The Autus I20 is equipped with flexible interface and multi-display support to provide a better in-vehicle experience for consumers,” said PC Tseng, general manager of intelligent multimedia business unit at MediaTek. “Having deployed hundreds of millions of TVs together, turning our combined attention to the automotive space will shorten manufacturer time-to-market and simplify the complexity of adding premium subscription services, broadcast, video-on-demand, and audio to cars. This is the future of car infotainment, delivered today.”



“MediaTek is at the frontier of the automotive industry, enabling consumers to be more connected to their car, the road, and the in-vehicle experience,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. “We’re pleased to be collaborating with MediaTek as we work to meet and exceed customer demand and solve the challenges facing the industry today.”