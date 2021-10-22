As the US returns to normal patterns of behaviour, one of the most welcome returns as far as broadcasters are concerned is that of America’s leading sport to the nation’s screens.
MediaRadar analysis of US TV advertising for the 2021 season has found that regular season games have generated $1.1 billion for CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC and NFL Network.
The study from the advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform noted that after a cancelled preseason and interrupted regular season last year, TV ad revenue for NFL games in the first five weeks of the 2021 season is up 10% from $1 billion in 2020.
The study also calculated that 2021 preseason NFL games generated $41.9 million in TV ad revenue, while, to date, regular season NFL games have generated $1.1 billion across six networks: CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC, and NFL Network. With the added revenue from a resumed preseason, NFL ad revenue in 2021 was found to be up 14%. In the regular NFL season, out of the 28 nationally televised games aired across ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network, one game generates $39.3 million on average. MediaRadar stressed that this figure does not make any considerations for the added cost of primetime or broadcast versus cable.
So far this year, Geico Insurance is the top advertiser in 2021, followed by Apple iPhone, Progressive Insurance, State Farm Insurance and Verizon Wireless. In 2020, the top advertisers were similar, with Geico Insurance, Progressive, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile.
“Broadcasters are seeing a meaningful increase in revenue compared to last year,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO and co-founder, MediaRadar commenting on the study. “As the months continue, it’s likely that we’ll see even more year-over-year growth.”
The study from the advertising intelligence and sales enablement platform noted that after a cancelled preseason and interrupted regular season last year, TV ad revenue for NFL games in the first five weeks of the 2021 season is up 10% from $1 billion in 2020.
The study also calculated that 2021 preseason NFL games generated $41.9 million in TV ad revenue, while, to date, regular season NFL games have generated $1.1 billion across six networks: CBS, Fox, ESPN, ABC, NBC, and NFL Network. With the added revenue from a resumed preseason, NFL ad revenue in 2021 was found to be up 14%. In the regular NFL season, out of the 28 nationally televised games aired across ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC, and NFL Network, one game generates $39.3 million on average. MediaRadar stressed that this figure does not make any considerations for the added cost of primetime or broadcast versus cable.
So far this year, Geico Insurance is the top advertiser in 2021, followed by Apple iPhone, Progressive Insurance, State Farm Insurance and Verizon Wireless. In 2020, the top advertisers were similar, with Geico Insurance, Progressive, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile.
“Broadcasters are seeing a meaningful increase in revenue compared to last year,” said Todd Krizelman, CEO and co-founder, MediaRadar commenting on the study. “As the months continue, it’s likely that we’ll see even more year-over-year growth.”