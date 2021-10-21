Fast expanding both by organic growth and through M&A, streaming entertainment company Cinedigm is claiming a first through taking advantage of the latest release of Vizibility from Looper Insights, specifically the ability to ensure compliance and optimisation of sales revenue for titles across their full digital release lifecycle.
Vizibility is designed to provides streamers, VOD stores, connected TV manufacturers and film/TV distributors with the visibility they need to optimise content positioning across connected TVs and webstore platforms. Looper Insights’ new release and library compliance tools eliminate distribution errors and the SaaS model scales with clients’ needs. Its range of capability now extends from established electronic sell-through channels to both advertising and subscription video-on-demand (AVOD/SVOD) platforms.
Cinedigm initially launched with Looper Insights earlier in 2021 to automate its storefront checks across all the major global and local OTT platforms in the US. Looper Insights also provides Cinedigm with actionable insights to optimise pricing, availability, artwork and merchandising.
“Looper Insights’ platform has saved Cinedigm significant time and resources by automating a very time-consuming, manual process. This allows the company to function more efficiently, especially when releasing a large volume of digital titles each week,” explained Tony Huidor, chief technology and product officer at Cinedigm. “Looper Insights’ technology fits in with our goal to utilise machine-based automation across our entire digital supply chain in order to scale our digital and OTT business faster.”
Looper Insights CEO Lucas Bertrand added: “We love working with clients like Cinedigm who are at the forefront of building out new VOD distribution across the product lifecycle. The importance of this new addition for SVOD and AVOD tracking to our Vizibility solution can’t be underestimated as we can now provide data on the entire lifecycle of any content owner’s IP. It’s a solution that streamers and studios have been requesting and it is great to be able to deliver this unique solution to our industry.”
