In what could prove to be a massive move for the global provider of cloud and edge solutions in Europe’s economic powerhouse, G-Core Labs has launched its first cloud point of presence in Germany, in the city of Frankfurt am Main.
The service provided in the new location, the firm’s 16th global of presence, includes the integrated encryption technology Intel SGX for creation of highly protected enclaves and the cloud offer also includes an AI platform which supports full-cycle machine learning of any complexity. The German servers are protected from DDoS attacks at the network protocol level and located in Tier III data centres. The cloud services work on Intel Xeon Scalable (Ice Lake) Gen 3 processors while quality of service quality is said to be ensured by SLA 99.95% with financial guarantees. G-Core Labs Extra assured that the protection of data in cloud is further ensured by Intel SGX encryption technology which creates highly protected enclaves within the virtual machines.
The AI platform, which is part of the G-Core Labs cloud, allows for an even quicker and cheaper machine learning process. The service is claimed to be able to provide all the required infrastructure, from software to frameworks, supporting full-cycle learning of any complexity, in order to give users uninterrupted delivery of models. It also provides a catalogue of readily available templates and models.
Commenting on the new PoP, G-Core Labs general manager Germany Elena Simon (pictured) said: “Our cloud is deeply integrated with our other products and services, including our international content delivery network, which encompasses all continents. The G-Core Labs team has expertise in expansion of online businesses to complicated regions: Latin America, known for its strong DDoS attacks, as well as the countries that require specified legal expertise: China and Russia. We’ll be happy to share this knowledge with clients planning to expand their business.”
In addition to Frankfurt, G-Core Labs’ public clouds are available in 16 other locations, including Luxembourg, Amsterdam, Moscow, Tokyo, Singapore, Manassas and Santa Clara (USA). The company is increasing its capacities and planning to launch over 20 extra points of presence worldwide.
