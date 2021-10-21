M2A CONNECT is a feature-rich product for scalable video aggregation and distribution of live video streams. It enables media organisations to easily transport live video signals across the AWS Cloud global network. Live feeds can be acquired from source and pushed to air or distributed from rights owners to affiliates. Transporting video through public cloud lowers cost and adds agility and innovation.

The product allows broadcasters and content owners to tune capacity on demand, add or remove redundancy, change feed routing rapidly and more through M2A’s API or the intuitive M2A Console.

Integrated within the product, M2A CONNECT | Cloud Frame Rate Converter enables live, motion-compensated frame rate conversion in the cloud on a pay-as-you-go basis, while M2A CAPTURE creates frame-accurate, digital assets from live SD, HD and 4K video, allowing viewers access to content on-demand rapidly after transmission.

Marina Kalkanis, CEO, M2A Media, said: “M2A CONNECT is helping global broadcasters and content owners simplify and future-proof their video transport while leveraging AWS Cloud; therefore launching M2A CONNECT on AWS Marketplace was a natural next step. It will allow customers to license our products and services via their own AWS accounts, speeding up on-boarding processes so that they can reap the value and benefits of M2A CONNECT more quickly and easily.”