Stavanger-based multiservice provider Altibox has gone live with its next-generation IPTV and OTT entertainment service for consumers in Norway and Denmark with a next-level user experience enabled by 3 Screen Solutions (3SS).
The project goes back to February 2020 when Altibox selected the Technicolor JADE STB and 3SS’ 3READY Product Framework to enable the new offering. Now live, the service offers over 150 channels as well as major streamers, including Netflix, Viaplay and HBO, fully integrated, along with full PVR functionality and time shift, among other capabilities. The new flagship service is currently being offered to Altibox’s over 500,000 TV customers.
Thanks to deep Netflix integration, viewers can access Netflix in several ways. It is available via the home page, from the “My apps” stripe, and via the apps page. Additionally, Netflix can be selected from the TV channel list, and it’s available as a channel from the Live player. The service also features NRK TV, Prime Video, Viaplay and TV2 Play third-party apps pre-installed.
The offering is based on Android TV Operator Tier, and features a custom launcher and UX built on 3SS’ 3READY Product Framework as its foundation. 3SS and Altibox worked closely to co-develop an advanced, totally new user experience, to include new features which help the subscriber more intuitively browse, discover and ultimately watch content.
The user interface sees a home page with a new format and layout, with live TV prominently displayed along with other functions which Altibox can prioritise. Detail pages within the UX appear in a novel sidebar menu. This new menu format has numerous attributes and functions which help the viewer in their navigation, discovery and selection journey, such as large content teasers once the user has highlighted, with continue-watching and favourites options. The Altibox TV Guide EPG has a mini player and mini EPG, and its navigation has new filters to better help the viewer select what content to watch, browsable by day, channel, genre, subject or favourites.
“A big priority for us was to offer our viewers an enhanced entertainment experience for our next-generation super-aggregated service,” said Altibox CEO Morten Osmundsen, commenting on the project n. “We’ve been working very successfully with 3SS to create a new, ultra-intuitive user experience, and now Altibox subscribers are enjoying an advanced UX that meets all their entertainment discovery needs.”
