VumaTV, the streaming service that aims to provide authentically diverse content that celebrates culture, ethnicity, gender, and intellect, is launching globally, with support from Red Bee Media and its partner Nowtilus.

VumaTV is now available globally on VumaTV.com and through major devices and platforms, streaming over 1,200 hours of content, including world-exclusive films, documentaries and shorts from more than 50 international production houses.

Alberto Marzan, founder and CEO, VumaTV, said: “VumaTV was created for inquisitive audiences worldwide who demand authentic and true diversity in every aspect of their lives. Our viewers aren’t just searching for unique stories, they’re also driven by the richness of cultural experiences.

“Working with an experienced partner like Red Bee, we can fully realise our vision and deliver these stories in broadcast quality with an excellent user experience to devices globally for free. The flexibility and scalability of Red Bee’s services, combined with the advertising technology from Nowtilus, is essential for providing our global audiences with content not available on other platforms.”

Added Steve Russell, chief product officer, Red Bee: “VumaTV does not only serve a significant purpose in offering an arena for multiple perspectives and viewpoints, but the content also includes stunning productions, and we are looking forward to the growth of this global endeavour. With Red Bee’s legacy in top tier broadcast delivery, combined with our comprehensive managed OTT services and the dynamic ad-tech from Nowtilus, we are fully prepared to take VumaTV to the next level.”