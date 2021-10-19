The two programmes, a TV Accelerator and Games Accelerator, are looking for TV indies and games studios keen to achieve scale and develop their business.

Indielab West Yorks is delivered in partnership with Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (the LEP) and aims to support the growth of the screen sectors in West Yorkshire.

The TV Accelerator is open to 10-to-15 early and mid-stage West Yorkshire-headquartered content creators working in TV, as well as social content, film and animation. The programmes, which represent a first for the region, have been designed to facilitate and accelerate the growth of West Yorkshire’s creative sector by enabling companies to hone their USP and business vision and explores the growth opportunities that are specific to their businesses.

“This is an exciting day for the creative industries across West Yorkshire. This fantastic new initiative, which we are extremely proud to support, is vital to the success of the sector in harnessing and honing skills and boosting growth," said Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire. "Cross-sector knowledge share across content production businesses in tv production and games is an excellent way of building a connected and more buoyant ecosystem. By giving the people in these businesses the opportunity to focus on their objectives and drive their vision forward, we put the power in their hands to help us build an even more resilient content production sector.”



Victoria Powell, Indielab’s founder and programme director (pictured) said: “The creative industries in West Yorkshire are at a pivotal moment as the government and broadcasters continue to deliver on nations and regions investment and the Levelling Up agenda. But as well as the abundance of opportunity out there in the UK and global markets there are significant challenges for small indies today, and these are the issues that these programmes are designed to address. In short, the launch of Indielab West Yorkshire and investment by Channel 4, the BBC, Sky and others in the region are creating significant opportunities for the local creative community, to the benefit of all.”