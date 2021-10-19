During the FIAT/IFTA World Conference, RTVE and VSN will illustrate the different phases of the project, its workflows, and how this technology allows an increase of efficiency in the catalogue of RTVE’s archive. With that goal in mind, RTVE put out to public tender a project to apply automated metadata using AI to 11,000 hours of content from its archive, including material produced by TVE in the 1960s and 1970s.

Said Antonio Brotons, project manager of VSN: “RTVE is a referent of the broadcast & media industry for its constant search of innovative solutions. At VSN, we are delighted to have, once again, the trust of a leading organisation like RTVE. This project shows all that the AI integrated into a MAM system can provide to a content catalogue in large documentary archives”.

Added Carmen Pérez, RTVE deputy director of innovation and technological strategy: “From a technological point of view, this project was a big challenge for RTVE. For the first time, we deployed a system that allows the content management of our Archive using cloud solutions. Therefore, we needed the implication of different areas of the