Brompton Technology, the specialist in LED video processors for virtual production, broadcast and live events, is expanding into the US with a new office in Burbank, California.

Brompton’s regional technical manager, Sean Sheridan, will lead the new outpost. Sheridan joined Brompton in 2018 and has played an instrumental role in the company’s success to date in the US market, helping drive development of new Tessera software features specifically geared towards virtual production as demand increased. He will continue to drive new customer growth and technical development, with the office as a home base for demos and training.

Brompton CEO Richard Mead said: “I’m thrilled to expand our international presence as Brompton now has footprints on three continents: North America, Europe, and Asia.Sean is an invaluable part of our team and has led the charge for us to have a permanent home amid the film and TV industry as virtual production became one of our key markets. We’re looking forward to working closely with our partners and customers on the ground to fulfil their creative production needs.”

Sheridan is joined by technical support specialist Howard Chang and technical projects specialist Dan Warner. Chang has an extensive background as a live events technician, and Warner brings previous experience in the camera department for film and television, working first hand on projects using virtual production.