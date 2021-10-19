Virgin Media and O2, which merged into a single company back in June, have launched their first joint product – Volt, which is a free upgrade for existing customers.

The aim is to offer the best of both brands within one subscription, combining faster broadband with more generous phone contracts.

Commenting on the launch, Ernest Doku, telecoms expert at Uswitch.com, said: “ Virgin Media O2 has had six months to shake up the industry and deliver a better service to existing customers while enticing new ones to sign up.

“The Volt bundles announced today are the first step in ‘supercharging’ customers by rewarding them for using multiple broadband, TV and mobile offerings from the merged businesses.

“Doubling customers’ mobile data allowances and bumping them up to the next tier of broadband speeds is a great statement of intent, and will give existing users an immediate boost.

Virgin Media O2 hopes to challenge the BT and EE partnership, which already offers monthly discounts to users who link their account.

“People should generally be mindful of getting their broadband and mobiles deals from a sole supplier, as they may be able to get better mobile coverage or a more stable broadband connection from different providers. However, if you are already using Virgin Media O2 for one of your services, switching to both could both save you money and improve your connections.

“Supercharged customers will get up to three Virgin Media Wi-Fi pods free of charge to help eliminate broadband blackspots in their home.

“Hidden in the announcement is a commitment from the O2 network to continue its roaming policy that allows you to use your phone in 75 destinations. This is welcome news to consumers, following a summer of several major networks reintroducing roaming charges.

“O2 has built up a strong reputation for their customer rewards, so it will be interesting to see if this continues to be a key part of the combined brands’ strategy.

“Bringing together O2’s mobile network and Virgin Media’s entertainment offering is a marriage made in heaven, and their customers are currently enjoying a honeymoon period.”