Toshiba's Red Bull TV app is now available on its line of smart TVs in the UK.

The app gives viewers access to exclusive video content including globetrotting adventurers, new music and entertainment, and live events.

With no paywalls or ads, the Red Bull TV app offers free and uninterrupted access to live and on demand streams, categorising content into clearly defined channels, such as adventure, culture, music, biking and water sports.

Through the app, Toshiba smart TV customers can tune into a mix of content from the latest gaming tournaments to all the most spectacular sports events, including Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup, as well as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Streams to exclusive films, shows and documentaries can also be accessed, along with dance competitions like the Red Bull BC One World Final.

Bart Kuijten, commercial director at Toshiba, said: “By bringing the Red Bull app to our smart TV range, we’ll offer viewers the best in extreme and actions sports from across the world. This is the latest example of our expanding app catalogue, following the launch of Amazon Music and Football Corner earlier in this year.”

The Red Bull TV app is available across the new 2021 TV line-up, in Dolby Vision, TRU Micro Dimming and TRU Resolution technology, maximising picture quality. TRU Motion (Motion Estimation Motion Compensation) technology offers a smooth, crisp, and clear picture for every shot.

Red Bull TV content also makes use of Toshiba’s Dolby Atmos-powered integrated speakers, creating an audio performance enveloping audiences in fully immersive sound, recreating the atmosphere of sporting events and action adventures in every household living room.

The Red Bull TV app is available now for free on all Toshiba smart TVs in the UK, including those produced from June 2018.