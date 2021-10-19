As part of its plan to continue to focus on meeting the evolving entertainment of its Optimum and Suddenlink customers with what it calls “a robust array” of content, Altice USA has inked what it calls a “comprehensive” agreement for the continued carriage of the ViacomCBS portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks.
The deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS’ suite of streaming services, including the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer offer, SHOWTIME OTT, the Pluto TV advertising video-on-demand product, BET+ and Noggin. The two companies say that they will also ViacomCBS and Altice USA will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.
“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS’ brands and streaming services,” said ViacomCBS US networks distribution president Ray Hopkins. “Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content.”
Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA’s chief programming and procurement officer, added: “As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio.”
