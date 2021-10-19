24 years after it was launched in its home country, Brazilian production powerhouse Globo’s classic telenovela, Anything for Love, has scooped a regular Monday night slot as it makes its return to Russia.
Created by Globo's TV drama guru Manoel Carlos, and with general direction by Paulo Ubiratan and Ricardo Waddington, the plot revolves around the actions of Helena (Regina Duarte) to save her daughter, Maria Eduarda (Gabriela Duarte), from the greatest pain of her life: the loss of her newborn.
Helena, who gives birth to Atílio’s heir (Antonio Fagundes) on the same day, decides to swap her healthy son for her stillborn grandson, with the help of doctor César (Marcelo Serrado), who was in love with Eduarda. The actions she took in the name of love, have consequences for the entire family. With her husband, Marcelo (Fábio Assunção), Eduarda cares for her brother as a son, while Helena and César try to deal with the immense guilt they feel.
Commenting on the return of the telenovela to the screens and people’s affection for the story, Duarte said: “It reflects how much people like the telenovela, the thrilling stories that impacted both the audience and those who worked on it.”
Helena, who gives birth to Atílio’s heir (Antonio Fagundes) on the same day, decides to swap her healthy son for her stillborn grandson, with the help of doctor César (Marcelo Serrado), who was in love with Eduarda. The actions she took in the name of love, have consequences for the entire family. With her husband, Marcelo (Fábio Assunção), Eduarda cares for her brother as a son, while Helena and César try to deal with the immense guilt they feel.
Commenting on the return of the telenovela to the screens and people’s affection for the story, Duarte said: “It reflects how much people like the telenovela, the thrilling stories that impacted both the audience and those who worked on it.”