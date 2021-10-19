The continued travails of Britney Spears concerning control of the vast financial assets has provided to be a huge draw for fans and this interest has been cashed in on by Red Arrow Studios International which has signed a raft of international deals for its feature length documentary Controlling Britney Spears.
The 1 x 75’ Controlling Britney Spears is produced in partnership by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company, and is a follow-up to the award-winning international smash hit Framing Britney Spears (1 x 75’) and Red Arrow Studios International has inked containing new allegations from insiders with intimate knowledge of the pop icon’s daily life under her controversial conservatorship.
In a confidential report obtained by The Times, Spears told a court investigator in 2016 that her conservatorship had become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her.” But precisely how the conservatorship has controlled her life has never been revealed. Now, in this New York Times investigation, a portrait emerges of an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made. Once the insiders came forward, The Times and Left/Right say they felt compelled to bring this reporting to the public as soon as possible.
The new documentary has been picked up by: Sky (UK), Nine (Australia), Crave (Canada), Three (New Zealand), Talpa TV (the Netherlands), VGTV (Norway), TV2 (Denmark), TV4, MTV and Cmore (Sweden & Finland), Discovery (Italy and Philippines), Originals Factory (French & German-speaking Europe), HOT8 (Israel), yes-DBS (Israel), TV Nova’s streaming platform Voyo (Czech Republic & Slovakia), Pro Plus (Slovenia), Globo for its GloboPlay streaming service (Brazil), and TVN Grupa Discovery (Poland) including for its streaming platform Player.
Controlling Britney Spears premiered last month on FX and Hulu in the US. The film is directed by Samantha Stark, Liz Day is supervising producer and reporter and Mary Robertson is showrunner.
“Just as we experienced with Framing Britney Spears earlier this year, the broadcaster response to this compelling and equally captivating follow-up feature has been phenomenal,” commented Red Arrow Studios International president and managing director Tim Gerhartz. “Controlling Britney Spears brings more stunning and first-hand revelations about exactly how the conservatorship controlled the pop star’s daily life. The vast line-up of broadcasters we have on board is testament to the importance and powerful insights of this documentary.”
