In a significant change of management for the fan-first video experiences company, Deltatre has announced that its CEO Giampiero Rinaudo will soon retire after more than 35 years with the business, to be replaced by current deputy CEO and chief commercial officer, Andrea Marini.
Rinaudo is one of the company’s three founders from 1986 and is said to be making his transition on the back of leading the company through decades of expansion and the development of technologies that see use by leading sports and media properties. Going forward he will step down to assume a new role as non-executive chairman and board member.
“It is a testament to our incredibly talented and dedicated staff to see how the company has adapted, evolved and grown since we first opened our doors so many years ago,” remarked Rinaudo. “Together, we have established Deltatre as an essential partner to more than 130 of the most significant sports leagues, federations, and media companies across the globe. Andrea is exceptionally talented, cares deeply about the organisation, and understands what makes Deltatre so unique. There is no person better equipped to lead the company as it enters the next chapter in its growth.”
Marini has held the role of deputy CEO and chief commercial officer since mid-2019. Deltatre says that he is well-equipped to lead expert management teams across hubs in 18 key cities worldwide, with record year-on-year financial growth and successful expansions into North America and Asia under his belt. Marini will also maintain his seat on the board, representing the interest of his family shareholding in the company begun by his father Luca, who co-founded Deltatre and served alongside Giampiero as co-CEO.
George Pyne, Bruin Capital Founder and CEO, the majority owner of Deltatre, added: "Giampiero is a giant. Under his leadership, Deltatre has become an industry leader, pioneering technology that powers some of the most-watched and consumed sports events of all time. He is a fantastic partner and is a great friend. I want to thank him for everything he has done for us and with us as CEO. After accomplishing so much, I am thrilled that he can spend more time with his growing family, and I'm also pleased that he will still be close by as a shareholder, non-executive chairman, and member of the board. I am also very excited that Andrea will be Deltatre's new chief executive. He has demonstrated all the essential qualities to run a global company in this era of disruption and transformation.”
Looking ahead to his appointment, Marini said: "I am honoured to take on this new role for Deltatre. It holds special significance for me as I am particularly proud to continue the legacy of [the family]. Giampiero has been a fantastic mentor throughout my career, especially during my tenure as deputy CEO. His industry knowledge, business acumen, and leadership qualities are rare. I am particularly excited to continue our strong partnership with George Pyne and the Bruin team. Together we are redefining the sport and media sector, and I am humbled at the trust they have placed in me to guide Deltatre across the next phase of our evolution."
