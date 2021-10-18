In the latest deal between the Canadian operator and Paris-based distributor, Bell Media has acquired seasons 12 and 13 of the Prime Entertainment Group hit motors series Graveyard Carz to air on Discovery Velocity in Canada.
Discovery Velocity is a division of Bell Media and specialises in all things automotive through what it claims are high quality and immersive series and specials. It boasts original automotive shows, live motorsports and car enthusiast programming.
The 175 x 44’ Graveyard Carz has been airing on in Canada on Discovery Velocity since 2016 and sees Mopar expert Mark Worman and his team of mechanics revive classic Chrysler muscle cars. The idea is to restore them to the same condition as they left the factory years ago, so the Graveyard Carz team also plays detective to find out how each vehicle lived and how it died, before resurrecting them.
Commenting on the deal, Prime head of sales Alexandra Marguerite said: “We are happy to celebrate this new deal with our long-time partner Bell Media and to continue bringing the new seasons of this exciting and fast paced show to Canadian audience.”
