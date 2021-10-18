In tandem with the challenger gigabit broadband netrwrk provider continuing to expand the reach of its full-fibre network, CityFibre has also been adding internet service providers (ISPs) to take advantage of its assets and the latest of these will be IDNet.
Established in 1996, the ISP describes its mission as to deliver high-performance data and telecoms solutions for pro-home users, SME businesses, blue-chip corporations and government agencies throughout the UK. IDNet is launching Gigabit home broadband services over the CityFibre network in four initial locations - Derby, Cambridge, Leicester and Peterborough - where it will begin marketing and connecting customers later this month. By the end of the year, it expects to be available in a further four locations and ultimately plans to offer services across CityFibre’s full nationwide footprint, expected to reach 8 million premises by 2025.
Commenting on the new deal, CityFibre chief sales officer George Wareing said: “We are delighted to welcome IDNet onto our full-fibre networks and look forward to supporting its exciting gigabit-speed home broadband service expansion. IDNet’s reputation for quality services makes them a perfect partner and we are excited that even more homes and businesses across the UK will be able to take advantage of the huge benefits full-fibre has to offer. IDNet is now the latest of a growing number of ISPs that have seen the opportunity our networks represent. This is good news for consumers and businesses alike as we are seeing a dynamic and competitive market developing that will deliver increasingly innovative products to customers.”
IDNet director Tim Davies added: “This roll out is timely for households across Derby, Cambridge, Leicester and Peterborough, not least because many of us are gearing up to work from home a lot more in the future and we’re seeing demand for a ‘business-class’ internet experience at home which can facilitate hassle-free remote working with enough speed and bandwidth to keep the whole family streaming…We’re thrilled to be joining the CityFibre network and helping residents and communities future proof their homes”.
