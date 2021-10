Established in 1996, the ISP describes its mission as to deliver high-performance data and telecoms solutions for pro-home users, SME businesses, blue-chip corporations and government agencies throughout the UK. IDNet is launching Gigabit home broadband services over the CityFibre network in four initial locations - Derby, Cambridge, Leicester and Peterborough - where it will begin marketing and connecting customers later this month. By the end of the year, it expects to be available in a further four locations and ultimately plans to offer services across CityFibre’s full nationwide footprint, expected to reach 8 million premises by 2025.Commenting on the new deal, CityFibre chief sales officer George Wareing said: “We are delighted to welcome IDNet onto our full-fibre networks and look forward to supporting its exciting gigabit-speed home broadband service expansion. IDNet’s reputation for quality services makes them a perfect partner and we are excited that even more homes and businesses across the UK will be able to take advantage of the huge benefits full-fibre has to offer. IDNet is now the latest of a growing number of ISPs that have seen the opportunity our networks represent. This is good news for consumers and businesses alike as we are seeing a dynamic and competitive market developing that will deliver increasingly innovative products to customers.” IDNet director Tim Davies added: “This roll out is timely for households across Derby, Cambridge, Leicester and Peterborough, not least because many of us are gearing up to work from home a lot more in the future and we’re seeing demand for a ‘business-class’ internet experience at home which can facilitate hassle-free remote working with enough speed and bandwidth to keep the whole family streaming…We’re thrilled to be joining the CityFibre network and helping residents and communities future proof their homes”.