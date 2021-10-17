Opening up new vistas for the ITV and BBC Studios joint venture subscription video-on-demand service, BritBox UK is to give its subscribers access to users of the Xbox gaming platform.
The service claims to offer subscribers the biggest collection of British box sets compared with other UK SVOD offers, featuring what it says is the finest home-grown talent in the UK, including the likes of Broadchurch, Downton Abbey, Vera, Only Fools and Horses and Love Island as well as original exclusive content including The Beast Must Die, Secrets of the Krays, Spitting Image and Irvine Welsh’s Crime, which will launch on the platform later this year.
British TV aficionados can now access the streaming service via the BritBox app, available on the Xbox Microsoft Store, and on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X models.
Commenting on the launch, BritBox UK commercial director Tom Price, said: “We are delighted to be able to share the best British entertainment with the Xbox community, just in time for viewers to enjoy a raft of amazing content including Irvine Welsh’s Crime, our ever-popular Britmas collection and our full catalogue of classic and contemporary British telly.”
