In a significant strengthening of its programming proposition, entertainment company Redbox has signed content deals with providers Lionsgate and Curiosity to scale its original film and factual slate.
With Lionsgate, Redbox intents to broaden its offering by releasing 36 titles a year and to distribute Lionsgate library titles on its AVOD and FAST streaming services. Lionsgate will handle distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles across home entertainment windows in addition to subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) licensing for select titles under the Redbox Entertainment brand.
By taking advantage of nearly 20 years’ of movie performance data, Redbox Entertainment says that it is “uniquely” positioned to identify titles and talent that will resonate with consumers. Recently released Redbox Entertainment films include Capone, Shadow In The Cloud and SAS: Red Notice. The new originals will include upcoming releases The Last Son, Bandit and Muti.
The two companies are also partnering on an agreement to license films and television series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library to Redbox‘s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) services. Redbox has scaled its AVOD streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 100 FAST Channels available on its streaming app, with plans to add more in the coming months.
The multi-faceted agreement with factual media company Curiosity is designed to bring more entertainment options to Redbox customers. As part of the agreement, Redbox will promote Curiosity’s subscription video on demand service (SVOD), Curiosity Stream, and include select content from Curiosity on Redbox’s fast-growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Streaming Television streaming (FAST) services. The companies have also agreed to offer Curiosity Stream as a premium subscription offering when Redbox launches SVOD Channels in its streaming app in 2022.
Under terms of the deal, the Curiosity Stream SVOD service will be made available to select Redbox customers on a promotional trial basis and promoted on Redbox’s 40,000 kiosks and digital streaming properties. Additionally, Redbox will license Curiosity content which will be offered on Redbox’s AVOD and FAST streaming services in the coming months.
“We are thrilled to partner with Redbox as they continue to expand their video streaming offerings,” said Brandon Fong, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity Inc. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is ideally positioned to deliver affordable, high value entertainment to Redbox customers who want to know more about the world around them.”
.
By taking advantage of nearly 20 years’ of movie performance data, Redbox Entertainment says that it is “uniquely” positioned to identify titles and talent that will resonate with consumers. Recently released Redbox Entertainment films include Capone, Shadow In The Cloud and SAS: Red Notice. The new originals will include upcoming releases The Last Son, Bandit and Muti.
The two companies are also partnering on an agreement to license films and television series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library to Redbox‘s ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) services. Redbox has scaled its AVOD streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 100 FAST Channels available on its streaming app, with plans to add more in the coming months.
The multi-faceted agreement with factual media company Curiosity is designed to bring more entertainment options to Redbox customers. As part of the agreement, Redbox will promote Curiosity’s subscription video on demand service (SVOD), Curiosity Stream, and include select content from Curiosity on Redbox’s fast-growing Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Streaming Television streaming (FAST) services. The companies have also agreed to offer Curiosity Stream as a premium subscription offering when Redbox launches SVOD Channels in its streaming app in 2022.
Under terms of the deal, the Curiosity Stream SVOD service will be made available to select Redbox customers on a promotional trial basis and promoted on Redbox’s 40,000 kiosks and digital streaming properties. Additionally, Redbox will license Curiosity content which will be offered on Redbox’s AVOD and FAST streaming services in the coming months.
“We are thrilled to partner with Redbox as they continue to expand their video streaming offerings,” said Brandon Fong, senior vice president of partnerships and distribution for Curiosity Inc. “As the leading factual entertainment service, Curiosity is ideally positioned to deliver affordable, high value entertainment to Redbox customers who want to know more about the world around them.”
.